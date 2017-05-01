Daily Local News – May 1, 2017

Local groups are organizing a rally and march this evening in Bloomington in solidarity with an international migrant strike; Monroe County Commissioners are thanking employees and officials who did work in recent months related to the proposed annexation of nearly 10,000 acres of County property into the city of Bloomington; The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled against a police officer who sued a gun retailer for injuries sustained on the job; Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed three bills last week that lawmakers hope will help curb the state’s drug epidemic.

FEATURE

Last month, the Safety, Civility and Justice Task Force forwarded its interim recommendations for making downtown Bloomington a safer and more civil place. Reporter Sarah Vaughan spoke to Beverly Calender-Anderson, the city’s Director of the Community and Family Resources Department, about the recommendations for today’s WFHB Community Report.

ACTIVATE

Marge Penrod has been volunteering each Wednesday at Opportunity House for 41 years, close to 2,000 days. Her expertise in jewelry and skill in jewelry repair are an invaluable asset to Opportunity House, creating a dependable income stream that benefits so many. Opportunity House proceeds help supplement childcare costs for families through Monroe County United Ministries, allowing parents to work longer hours and children more instruction time with childcare providers. Margie offers Opportunity House a unique set of skills and unmatched dedication. Marge’s humility and hard work is a staple of the Bloomington community: She is one of the pieces of a puzzle that quietly holds our community together and helps to make it a better place for those who struggle.

