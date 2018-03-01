Daily Local News – March 1, 2018

Bloomington Police Chief Mike Diekhoff continues to defend his controversial purchase of a Lenco BearCat armored vehicle; Police are increasing traffic patrols around Monroe County in preparation for March Madness and Saint Patrick’s Day; The City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is purchasing nearly three acres of property next to Cascade Golf Course, on North Walnut, past the Bypass.

FEATURE

The Reverend Forest Gilmore cut the ribbon on Crawford 2 housing development this afternoon. The homelessness housing project is a joint effort by the Shalom Community Center and LIFE Designs, among others. Reverend Gilmore Spoke with WFHB News Director Wes Martin about the opening of Crawford 2 and what it means for the communities in South Central Indiana.

VOICES IN THE STREET

After Governor Holcomb signed Sunday retail alcohol sales into law yesterday, our weekly public opinion feature Voices in the Street asks residents how they feel about buying booze on Sundays.

CREDITS

Today’s headlines were written by Wes Martin, Andrew McKearin, and Sarah Vaughan; in partnership with CATSweek, from Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Wes Martin and Sarah Vaughan.

Voices in the Street was produced by Wes Martin,

Our engineer today is Wes Martin.

Our theme music is provided by Dani Graf, Ben Lumsdaine, and Scott Schmadeke.

Executive Producer is Wes Martin.

Our Anchors today are Ron Bronson and Carolyn VandeWiele.

Thanks for supporting Indiana’s only volunteer-powered, independent daily news program.