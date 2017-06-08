Daily Local News – June 8, 2017

Indiana University’s Board of Trustees voted to raise tuition and fees at the Bloomington campus starting next year; The Bloomington City Council could not agree whether to give Bloomington-based developer Naples LLC a tax cut in exchange for including workforce housing in its new apartment complex; The Indiana Child Abuse Registry has been launched one month earlier than scheduled; The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting submissions from Hoosiers for the 10th annual Indiana Agriculture photo contest.

FEATURE

Prisons are a big business in America today. A number of recent books have addressed the burgeoning inmate population as well as the growing proﬁts to be had in what many are calling the “prison industrial complex.” A group of activists in Bloomington hopes to remind us that prison inmates still are human beings and they’ve created the radio program “Kite Line” to do just that. Emma Johnson co-hosts the program along with Mia Beach. The two bring us tales from inside — and outside — the prison walls. Johnson joins Michael Glab on this week’s Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents whether Indiana should follow other states by legalizing marijuana.

