DAILY LOCAL NEWS – June 5, 2017

A man suspected in the deaths of three people in Washington County was found dead this morning by deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department; The deadline for completing Section 5 of Interstate 69 has been pushed back again; A special judge will be appointed to handle the city of Bloomington’s lawsuit against the state for blocking the city’s annexation plan; Monroe County Election Board Chairperson William Ellis began a Board meeting last week with remarks about using county resources for political purposes; Mayor John Hamilton has joined forces with mayors throughout the US in condemning President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

FEATURE

Bloomington Pride is a local nonprofit dedicated to the arts, culture, education, and enrichment of the LGBTQ community of Bloomington and South Central Indiana. Reporter Sarah Vaughan talks today with Janae Cummings, the Board Chair for Bloomington Pride, about a few upcoming opportunities for the LGBTQ community and their allies to make their voices heard.

ACTIVATE

Courtney Stewart, City of Bloomington Commission on Aging.

CREDITS

Today’s headlines were written by Joe Crawford, Jerrod Dill, and Ashley Curtis. Our feature was produced by Sarah Vaughan. Activate is produced by Jennifer Brooks along with the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network. Our anchors were Maria McKinley and Doug Storm. Our engineer was Michael Glab. Executive producer is Joe Crawford.