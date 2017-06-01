Daily Local News – June 1, 2017

The city of Bloomington has just been awarded a grant from the EPA to test for hazardous substances and petroleum contamination along the B-Line Trail; Eagle Pointe Golf Resort has reopened for business after being shut down by the Indiana Department of Revenue for tax violation; The Willie Streeter Community Gardens are still offering garden plots and raised beds for rent this growing season; The Bloomington City Council continues to debate whether to make it legal for bicyclists to ride on city sidewalks.

FEATURE

The John Hartford Memorial Festival, a celebration of bluegrass music and its many variations, is happening now through Saturday night in Bean Blossom. WFHB’s Hondo Thompson is the new main stage emcee, taking over for the legendary Sam Jackson. The veteran host allowed Thompson to introduce American roots star Pokey LaFarge last year and now Thompson has replaced the retired Jackson. Hondo joins Michael Glab to talk about John Hartford and the fest on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents media coverage of the investigation into President Trump’s connections to Russia.

CREDITS

Anchors: Ron Bronson and Carolyn VandeWiele

Today’s headlines were written by Ashley Curtis, Joe Crawford and Cole Stinson

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Michael Glab

Voices in the Street was produced by Barbara von Przewoski

Our engineer today is Chris Martin

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Joe Crawford.