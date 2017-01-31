Daily Local News – January 31, 2017

A federal court has struck down a controversial Indiana law regulating the vape industry; The city of Bloomington is still taking public comment on its plans for a Tech Park; The city of Bloomington is moving forward with plans for the reconstruction of West 17th Street; After marching for women’s rights earlier this month, local supporters are meeting again to discuss where to go from here.

FEATURE

Last week President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending the entry of all refugees into the United States for four months. And he banned citizens from seven countries from entering the United States for 90 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely. In our next piece, reporter Emily Miles brings us a local story about a Somali refugee who has been waiting for years to reunite with his family. This story comes courtesy of American Student Radio.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

Our new weekly segment aimed at improving the lives of older adults and people with disabilities in Monroe County.

CREDITS

Anchors: Don Geyra and Joe Crawford

Today’s headlines were written by Joe Crawford, Jerrod Dill, Kate O’Rourke, and Sheila Raghavendran, along with Sarah Vaughan

for CATSweek, a partnership with <a href=”http://catstv.net/”> Community Access Television Services.</a>

Today’s Feature was produced by Emily Miles for American Student Radio.

Everyday People is produced by Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet.

Engineer: Matt Griffin

Theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford.