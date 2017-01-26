Daily Local News – January 26, 2017

Jackson Creek Middle School’s Principal has received backlash after his letter to African American and bi-racial students went viral on Facebook; Local tech company Envisage Technologies is on track to get funding from the city of Bloomington for a planned expansion of the company’s offices.

SPECIAL FEATURE

President Donald Trump has reignited debate about the Dakota Access Pipeline. WFHB reporter Leah Carter spoke with a local activist as well as a tech activist who spoke from Standing Rock. She brings us this report.

FEATURE

Bloomington is home to a wide variety of do-it-yourself, grassroots entertainers. Sue Rall is one — an aerial silks acrobat and drag king. She and her cohorts perform at various special events around town as well as at venues featuring exotic and envelope-pushing fare. Sue graduated from the Bleeding Heartland Roller Girls to aerial acrobatics, defying gravity and combining her athletic and creative talents. More recently, she has become the aging glam-rock star, Jamie Spangle, transforming herself into a man on stage. She joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents what they think should be done about Indiana’s opioid epidemic.

CREDITS

