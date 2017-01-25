Daily Local News – January 25, 2017

The Indiana Attorney General is voicing opposition to a bill that would expand needle exchange programs in Indiana; The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troopers from the Indiana State Police are reportedly taking initiatives to teach drivers to spot human trafficking;Plans for the Switchyard Park in Bloomington could be expanded to include an additional entrance, a dog park, and expanded pavilion space;All across Indiana, Hoosiers will come together between February 4th and March 4th to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Indiana.

A state representative wants to make it legal to carry a handgun without a license, and with recent changes in the legislature, it might happen. Correspondent Jerrod Dill

The sponsor of the firearms bill, Representative Jim Lucas of Seymour, has come under fire in recent days for his activity on Facebook, particularly posts that celebrated violence against women. Among other controversial posts, Lucas shared an image of a police officer spraying a woman in the face with what appears to be pepper spray, along with the statement, “Participation Trophies Now in Liquid Form”. Lucas responded to criticism by apologizing and announcing he is sponsoring a firearms class for women in Columbus. In a Facebook post, Lucas stated the class is meant to continue his “support of women’s causes and to help prevent domestic violence”. Lucas’s efforts don’t appear to be based in research. Studies consistently show the presence of guns tends to endanger the lives of domestic violence victims. A study published in 2014 in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that women with access to firearms stood an increased chance of being victims of homicide. A 2014 study by Everytown Research found that domestic violence perpetrators were five times more likely to commit murder when living in a household where a gun was present.

Car repairs – sexism

Women tend to be charged more for car repairs — but not always. It’s actually pretty easy to level the playing field and avoid the sexism that’s all too common in a male-

