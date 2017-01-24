Daily Local News – January 24, 2017

The Fort Wayne man who attacked a woman wearing a headscarf outside a Bloomington restaurant in 2015 will not serve any jail time, a Bloomington court ruled yesterday; Bloomington’s high poverty rate and low housing affordability are closely linked, according to a new report; The Monroe County Board of Commissioners renewed an agreement with The Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis for 15 thousand dollars to help fund the country’s year-old Syringe Exchange Program; Earlier this month, Governor Eric Holcomb proposed a 10 million dollar budget to increase flights between the Indianapolis International Airport and major destinations; A group of nonprofit organizations and government agencies are now offering a ten thousand dollar reward for any information about the killing of an endangered bird in Green County; This Saturday, January 28th, the American Legion will host a free veterans benefit seminar at 10:00 a.m;

FEATURE

The companies responsible for building Interstate 69 through Monroe County continue to fall further and further behind schedule. WFHB Assistant News Director Sarah Vaughan has that story in today’s WFHB community report.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

The debut episode of Everyday People, our new weekly segment aimed at improving the lives of older adults and people with disabilities in Monroe County.

CREDITS

Anchors: Don Geyra and Joe Crawford

Today’s headlines were written by Jerrod Dill, Sheila Raghavandren, Wes Martin, and Cathi Norton, along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services .

Our feature was produced by Sarah Vaughan.

Everyday People is produced by Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet.

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford