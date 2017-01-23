Daily Local News – January 23, 2017

A weekend of anti-Trump activities kicked off in Bloomington this past Friday, featuring workshops workshops, marches, and a standing-room-only rally at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater; A separate group of anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of Bloomington later on Friday night; Global protests continued this past Saturday, including a women’s rally in Indianapolis that was attended by many local residents.

During Friday’s “Inaugurate the Revolution” event in downtown Bloomington, residents packed into the Monroe County Public Library to hear from Native American activists about the ongoing pipeline battle over Standing Rock. Activists from the American Indian Movement and Standing Rock reservation updated residents about the pipeline project and cautioned them over joining protests. In December, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that it would temporarily halt the construction of the pipeline to allow for an environmental impact review. Alternate routes for the pipeline are continuing to be explored.

The National Organization for Women: Monroe County Chapter, is an organization devoted to achieving full equality for women through education and litigation. NOW focuses on a broad range of women’s rights issues, including economic justice, pay equity, racial discrimination, women’s health and body image, women with disabilities, reproductive rights and justice, family law, marriage and family formation rights of same-sex couples, representation of women in the media, and global feminist issues. The recently formed Monroe County chapter of NOW is holding a Call-Out for those interested in continuing the fight for women’s issues and rights.

