Daily Local News – January 11, 2017

A Bloomington-based biotech company announced today it plans to expand and add at least 15 new jobs; Yesterday the County Council also approved pay raises for Sheriff’s deputies. In the meeting, Sheriff Brad Swain said a competitive salary will both retain and attract quality personnel; Indiana’s comprehensive ban on automated phone solicitations—or robo-

calls— has withstood a court challenge by the nonprofit Patriotic Veterans Inc; The City of Bloomington will co-host an Open House/Meet & Greet event in the City Hall Atrium on Saturday, January 14th from 2:00 -4:00 p.m.

FEATURE

On January 20th, local residents are planning a series of events they are calling Inaugurate the Revolution. The plans are taking place on the same day as the Inauguration of President Donald Trump. On Monday, hosts of WFHB’s Bring it On, Amrita Myers and Cornelius Wright, sat down with two of the organizers of the events. We bring you part of their conversation now for today’s WFHB community report.

That was two organizers of an event called Inaugurate the Revolution, speaking with hosts of WFHB’s Bring it On. To find out more about the event, visit Inaugurate the Revolution dot com.

BETTER BEWARE

Scams in the coming year

Here’s a look at some of the most dangerous (i.e., successful) con games and flimflams going around, as the new year begins.

