Daily Local News – January 10, 2017

An Indiana University fraternity that has been in operation for one hundred and thirty years was abruptly suspended today; The city of Bloomington has added $50,000 to its offer to purchase Night Moves, the lone strip club located within city limits; Vice President-elect Mike Pence will not have to disclose the contents of e-mails relating to the state’s legal challenge of President Obama’s immigration policy; Monroe County Commissioners renewed two agreements last week that provide health care services to county residents; The City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Black Males is seeking nominees for the 2017 Outstanding Black Male of Tomorrow Award.

It all began with a group of friends riding around on bikes passing out winter coats and blankets to those in need. Three years later, the Indiana Recovery Alliance is an established nonprofit in Bloomington, with a number of accomplishments under its belt. In addition to providing hundreds of referrals to social service agencies, the Indiana Recovery Alliance has helped place more than 30 clients in long term treatment programs. It’s distributed more than 43 hundred doses of naloxone to people at risk of overdose, their families and social service provides. And in just the last six months, the Indiana Recovery Alliance has established a network of halfway houses providing 20 formerly homeless people with permanent housing. The Indiana Recovery Alliance also runs Monroe County’s needle exchange program, which was implemented in response to an explosion of Hepatitis C cases in the county. Tomorrow night, members of the alliance will be speaking to the Bloomington City Council. Reporter Sarah Vaughan spoke with Executive Director Chris Abert (AE-burt), to find out what he’d like the City Council to know. She learned the demographic of the Indiana Recovery Alliance clientele isn’t what you’d think. Neither is their biggest obstacle.

It’s been great bringing you tips on getting control over your finances—but all good things come to an end. We leave you with a few pointers on going down the money-smart path without us. Thanks for listening these past few years!

Anchors: Maria McKinley and Don Geyra

Today’s headlines were written by Jerrod Dill, Cathi Norton, and Joe Crawford, along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Out feature was produced by Joe Crawford.

The Ins and Outs of Money is produced by Ryan Stacy and Associate Producer Kristina Wiltsee.

Board Engineer: Matt Griffin.

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford.