Daily Local News – February 9, 2017

The Bloomington City Council show support for Mayor John Hamilton’s proposed annexation of seven areas just outside the city’s municipal boundaries; Another in a long series of tax court battles between CVS and the Monroe County government is scheduled for tomorrow morning; A new agriculture technology startup called The Bee Corp has been launched by former Indiana University students; The Indiana Department of Transportation is accepting applications for Governor’s Summer Internships.

FEATURE

A cabinetmaker, furniture designer and builder, author, preservation advocate, and storyteller, Nancy Hiller has been beautifying people’s homes in Bloomington and other cities for years. She started working with wood as a young woman simply because she needed affordable furniture. She trained in the art and craft of woodworking on a dare and went on to make it her life. She’s written the award-winning book “A Home of Her Own,” a study of the places women live in and own. Now she’s releasing her fourth book, “Making Things Work: Tales From a Cabinetmaker’s Life,” due out in mid-March. She joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents what they think thinks about teacher pay.

CREDITS

Anchors: Carolyn VandeWiele and Ron Bronson

Today’s headlines were written by Jade Shoppell, Karli VanCleave and Joe Crawford

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Michael Glab

Voices in the Street was produced by Barbara von Przewoski

Our engineer today is Chris Martin

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Joe Crawford.