Daily Local News – February 8, 2017

IU students organized a demonstration today responding to white nationalist flyers posted on campus; As four-year graduation rates on the main Indiana University continue to climb, regional campuses lag behind; The Chocolate Prom will be held at Rhino’s Youth Center this Saturday, February 11th from 7 to 11 pm; Indiana University’s Center of Excellence for Women in Technology will host its fourth annual summit event this weekend; The City of Bloomington has identified nearly 200 computers and IT related items as surplus equipment.

FEATURE

Last night the Monroe County Community School Corporation hosted a community conversation about public education. News Director Joe Crawford has more for today’s WFHB community report.

BETTER BEWARE

The new credit cards have stopped one kind of ripoff, but now there are others. Identity Theft is ballooning, and here’s how to keep from being carried away financially.

CREDITS

Anchors: Scott Weddle, Leah Carter

Today’s headlines were written by Christopher Boyll, Gabrielle Bailenson and Cathi Norton

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, in partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Better Beware was produced by Richard Fish,

Our feature was produced by Joe Crawford.

Engineer: Joe Crawford

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Joe Crawford