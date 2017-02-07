Daily Local News – February 7, 2017

City Administrators are moving toward buying software they say will make almost every city financial transaction available to the public; Nine area nonprofits will soon be getting a boost from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development in the form of community block grants; An anti-abortion Women’s Care Center has opened next to the Bloomington Planned Parenthood facility on College Avenue; Factory farms in Indiana could soon operate with less strict pollution regulations.

FEATURE

A team of journalism students at Indiana University have recently published a series of stories documenting issues with the state’s campaign finance reporting system. News Director Joe Crawford spoke with two of the reporters for today’s WFHB community report.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

Our new weekly segment aimed at improving the lives of older adults and people with disabilities in Monroe County.

CREDITS

