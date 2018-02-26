Home > News > Daily Local News > Daily Local News – February 26, 2018
Daily Local News – February 26, 2018

February 26, 2018

The Bloomington Chapter of Black Lives Matter are expected to screen a documentary about police militarization tonight; The city of Bloomington is holding three public meetings this week about the planned purchase of an armored vehicle for the city’s police department; Nearly 5,000 acres of Indiana forest are slotted for controlled burns over the next few weeks; Indiana is set to start selling alcohol on Sundays, for the first time since Prohibition; Excessive rain across the state prompted governor Holcomb to declare a state of emergency throughout southern Indiana.

WFHB Correspondent Michael Glab speaks with Brother William Morris. A local attorney and DJ, Brother Morris got his start at WFHB, before hosting WFIU’s Jazz program ‘Just You and Me.’

City of Bloomington Volunteer Network’s Lucy Schaich speaks with Rachael Guglielmo, a local leader for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

