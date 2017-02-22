Daily Local News – February 22, 2017

Monroe County Plan Commission members heard from local residents last night while considering a rezoning request for the property once known as the Short Stop Gas Station; The Monroe County Commissioners are hiring an appraiser to conduct a financial impact study on the city of Bloomington’s proposed annexation of nearly 10,000 acres of County land; The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is increasing its off-road vehicle trail-use fees; The Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington is inviting local kids to participate in national Lemonade Day, a free program that teaches kids to own and operate their own business.

FEATURE

This weekend IU Theatre will open the production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, which will feature acrobatic aerial silk work and a female actor playing the “savage” islander, Caliban. Interchange host Doug Storm spoke with the play’s director, Henry Woronicz, about the “theater” of the mind that this play seems to be, and the two non-human characters that might represent the dark and light within the psyche.

BETTER BEWARE

A bumper crop of new scams want you to drink poison, give them your utility account information, and send huge chunks of money to the wrong place. Here’s the lowdown on the latest.

