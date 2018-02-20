Daily Local News – February 20, 2018

The Bloomington City Council is holding a Town Hall Forum tonight to address repeated outcry over the city’s decision to purchase an armored car for the Bloomington Police Department; A Democratic Candidate for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District, Liz Watson, is holding a Town Hall tomorrow in Bloomington over medical marijuana; The Indiana legislature overwhelmingly passed a bill today that would allow for the sale of alcohol across the state on Sundays; The Bloomington Redevelopment Commission has awarded construction and electrical contracts as the city begins building its Trades District infrastructure.

FEATURE

Now in its third year, Love Songs for a Lasting World is described as a winter extravaganza of song and dance. It’s also a signature fund raiser for Middle Way House, a local nonprofit providing services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and human trafficking. This year’s concert honors former Middle Way House Director Toby Strout, who guided the nonprofit for 30 years. Strout passed away in 2017.

In today’s feature report, WFHB Assistant News Director Sarah Vaughan talks about the concert with organizers Anna Strout and Malcolm Dalglish, and Middle Way House Communications Coordinator Sarah Hunt.

BICENTENNIAL JOURNAL

Scott Faris speaks about his family’s settlement of Monroe County and the first female graduate of Indiana University. Faris’ family story, in this week’s edition of The Bicentennial Journal—looking back on 200 years of history in South Central Indiana.

CREDITS

