Daily Local News – February 20, 2017

A bill to create an independent commission to draw legislative districts is poised to die in committee without being voted on; Solar energy advocates continued their criticism of Senate Bill 309; On Saturday, March 4th the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will present “Scene Change: Music of Latin America” at the Buskirk Chumley Theater in Bloomington.

FEATURE

Residents of a low-income neighborhood in southern Indiana say the city government is forcing them out of their homes to clear the way for a private developer.

ACTIVATE

Keith Bobay serves the Community Kitchen and countless other organizations in countless other capacities. In this week’s Activate! Keith discusses his passion for community service and describes how these services help people get through challenging times in their lives.

