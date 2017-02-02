Daily Local News – February 2, 2017

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton responded to President Trump’s recent executive order on immigration in last night’s City Council meeting; The City Council approved a reimbursment agreement with Envisage Technologies for the costs of enlarging its office space in Fountain Square Mall; Local state legislators are split over a bill that could expand syringe exchange programs in Indiana; Starting this week, the United Way of Monroe County and the Financial Stability Alliance for South Central Indiana are leading the Free Community Tax Service; Malcolm Dalglish and his Ooolite singers will once again present Love Songs for a Lasting World, a benefit concert for Middle Way House, on Monday .

Science has become a controversial topic in today’s political discourse. Sean Buehler, a senior studying public health issues at Indiana University, is helping clear the air about scientific topics ranging from the environment to the mind. He’s the founder of Science on Tap, a monthly, open to the public presentation of issues in the scientific realm at a revolving set of brew pubs in town. Sean combines his training in infectious diseases with a background in the Jesuit faith. He joins Michael Glab on this week’s Big Talk to Talk about Science on Tap as well has how he reconciles scientific inquiry with his religious beliefs.

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents what they think of the Trump immigration ban.

