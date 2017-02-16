Daily Local News – February 16, 2017

Members of the Bloomington Solidarity Network denounced recent local economic development efforts in a City Council meeting; Plans for a multi-family development on Bloomington’s southwest side receives mixed responses from Bloomington Plan Commission members; The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for new members for its Americans with Disabilities Act Community Advisory Working Group.

FEATURE

An actor, playwright, and proud jokester, Emily Goodson has made her mark in Bloomington theater. She’s written the new musical-comedy, “Calling All Kates,” now in pre-production at the Bloomington Playwrights Project. She and her husband, Cardinal Stage Company managing director Gabe Gloden, have chased the theater life around the country and now call our town home. Goodson once played an electric mixer making smoothies in her mouth on stage. She talks about it all as she joins host Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents if they believe the scientific consensus on climate change.

