Daily Local News – February 15, 2017

County residents and officials showed up at last night’s county council meeting to protest the City of Bloomington’s proposed annexation of seven areas bordering the city limits; On Monday, Indiana Senate Bill 420 was discussed at the statehouse in Indianapolis; The City of Bloomington Animal Shelter reports they experienced reduced intake and euthanasia rates last year; An assistant professor with the Department of Health Sciences at IUPUI, is conducting research to develop a new way of increasing empathy among physicians.

FEATURE

Cathy Fuentes-Rohwer has risen up as a figure in local politics in the past few years. She spends much of her time advocating for public education issues. She took this to the next level during the fall when she decided to run for a seat on the school board. Through her story, reporter Katelyn Haas tells this next story of political engagement in Bloomington. This story comes courtesy of a partnership between WFHB and a class at the IU Media School taught by Amy Gastelum.

BETTER BEWARE

Surprise! Now it’s younger people who are being victimized most successfully by scammers, who have been ramping up their internet skills. Here’s what they’re doing as tax-time approaches.

