Daily Local News – February 14, 2017

An online petition aimed at getting Indiana Senator Todd Young to hold a town hall meeting with his constituents has garnered more than 12,000 signatures; Monroe County officials are keeping an eye on proposed legislation that would severely limit a county’s ability to fund solid waste management districts through property taxes; The Bloomington Police and Fire departments discussed efforts to streamline their operations in their first joint public safety presentation last week; Mayor John Hamilton is scheduled to give his second State of the City Address at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater this Thursday, February 16th.

FEATURE

Earlier this month Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced his proposal to annex about 10,000 acres of land into the city. Most of the affected property is located just beyond the city limits in unincorporated areas of Monroe County. In a meeting last week, officials expressed concern particuarly about the effects on the County government, which is currently responsible for

propviding services to those areas. In the meeting of the policy committee for the Bloomington Monroe County Metropolitan Planning Organization, officials said the change could result in less funding for county roads. In this next clip, from that meeting, we’ll hear first from the city’s assistant planning and transportation director, Josh Desmond. We’ll then hear from Mayor Hamilton, Monroe County Board of Zoning Appeals President Kevin Robling, County Highway Department Director Lisa Ridge, County Council member Geoff McKim, and citizens advisory committee chair Sarah Ryterband, who is also a board member at WFHB.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

WFHB’s weekly community resources segment.

CREDITS

Anchors: Don Geyra and Joe Crawford

Today’s headlines were written by Cathi Norton, Dominick Jean, and Wes Martin, along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was edited by Joe Crawford.

Everyday People is produced by Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet.

Our engineer is Matt Griffin.

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford