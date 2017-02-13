Daily Local News – February 13, 2017

Trace levels of lead have been discovered in the soil at the site of a former water tank owned by the City of Bloomington Utilities; Indiana transportation officials have announced yet another change to the Interstate 69 construction schedule; The city of Bloomington hired an interim director of planning and transportation two weeks after the departure of the former director; Last week Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers delivered her State of Higher Education Address; Governor Eric Holcomb submitted Indiana’s application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, asking for continued support in developing the Healthy Indiana Plan.

FEATURE

According to the Centers for Disease Control, LGBTQ high school students experience higher rates of certain health risks than heterosexual youth. Sam Harrell is a county services specialist with Middle Way House, and an adult leader with Prism Youth Community. PRISM is an inclusive group offering social support for LGBTQ+ youth. Harrell and the Indiana Youth Institute are partners in a training session in Spencer this week to help adults who work with LGBTQ youth better understand the challenges faced by that population. WFHB Assistant News Director, Sarah Vaughan, spoke with Harrell to get a better sense of those challenges, as well as resources allies can use.

ACTIVATE

From the Activate archives…

Activate! – MCPL Teen Services Center : Kevin McDowell, Sophia Bender & Avery Smith

