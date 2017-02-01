Daily Local News – February 1, 2017

Traffic is expected to be particularly slow on State Road 37 north of Bloomington tomorrow morning; More than 130 members of the Bloomington Refugee Support Network met at the Monroe County Public Library last night to discuss plans for going forward; The City of Bloomington tests the levels of disinfectant byproducts, or DBPs, every month; Old downtown Ellettsville has been susceptible to flooding from Jacks Defeat Creek since the town was established in 1837; The Monroe County Branch of the NAACP has sworn in new officers; An organization that fights human trafficking says there were 83 cases reported in Indiana last year.

FEATURE

Indiana governor Eric Holcomb recently created a new position in state government: the executive director for substance abuse, prevention and enforcement. The position is responsible, in part, for responding to the opioid epidemic that has spread across the state and the country. Holcomb appointed the former CEO of Goodwill Industries Foundation of Central Indiana, Jim McClelland, to fill the role. Last month McClelland spoke with WFHB News Director Joe Crawford about what he expected in his new job. We bring you part of their conversation for today’s WFHB community report.

BETTER BEWARE

Our local State Police are warning that way too many local folks are being swindled by phone calls, some old con games and now a brand new one. Please help — tell your family and friends!

