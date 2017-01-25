Daily Local News Feature – State Representative Proposes Constitutional Carry for Indiana Firearms

A state representative wants to make it legal to carry a handgun without a license, and with recent changes in the legislature, it might happen. Correspondent Jerrod Dill brings us the story.

The sponsor of the firearms bill, Representative Jim Lucas of Seymour, has come under fire in recent days for his activity on Facebook, particularly posts that celebrated violence against women. Among other controversial posts, Lucas shared an image of a police officer spraying a woman in the face with what appears to be pepper spray, along with the statement, “Participation Trophies Now in Liquid Form”. Lucas responded to criticism by apologizing and announcing he is sponsoring a firearms class for women in Columbus. In a Facebook post, Lucas stated the class is meant to continue his “support of women’s causes and to help prevent domestic violence”. Lucas’s efforts don’t appear to be based in research. Studies consistently show the presence of guns tends to endanger the lives of domestic violence victims. A study published in 2014 in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that women with access to firearms stood an increased chance of being victims of homicide. A 2014 study by Everytown Research found that domestic violence perpetrators were five times more likely to commit murder when living in a household where a gun was present.