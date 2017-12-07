Daily Local News – December 7, 2017

Monroe County Plan Commission member Scott Wells announced his resignation from the commission; Indiana Attorneys and lawmakers attempt to make connections between marijuana use and opioid addiction; Democracy for Monroe County will be hosting an event to discuss and debate the cash bail system; City of Bloomington Utility crews will be working to repair a water main break on South Walnut street tomorrow.

FEATURE

Troy Maynard is raising viking children. His kids say the wildest, craziest, cutest, and meanest things. So does he. And he takes notes. He’s compiled many of the most humorous and touching exchanges between him, his wife, and his three kids in a new book, “How to Raise Viking Children: And Other Tales of Woe.” A man of many interests, he also writes about parenting on his blog, very vocal viking dot com. A software engineer and an ordained minister in an online church, he’s performed marriage ceremonies at the annual Gen Con gaming and RPG gathering in Indianapolis. He joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk!

CREDITS

