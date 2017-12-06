Daily Local News – December 6, 2017

The Bloomington Planning Department is issuing a recommendation to decrease the size of housing developments in the city’s downtown. The city of Bloomington partnered with the future Graduate Hotel on Kirkwood Avenue, to develop an art project at hotel’s construction site.

The Centers for Disease Control ranked the city of Bloomington as the ‘drunkest city in the state.’

United States Congressman Tom Rokita is sponsoring legislation that would charge public officials in so-called ‘sanctuary cities,’ with felonies for harboring undocumented immigrants.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will ‘flip the switch’ on the city’s solar panels tomorrow morning.

The deadline to register for health insurance through the national Health Insurance Marketplace is December 15th.

FEATURE: This Saturday, Ellettsville residents come together to celebrate Christmas with traditions old and new. Organized by the nonprofit Ellettsville Main Street, the Santa on Sale Street event is a collaboration between Ellettsville businesses, nonprofits and schools. WFHB Assistant News Director Sarah Vaughan has the details.

BETTER BEWARE: Two dangers you might not be aware of: fake celebrity endorsements are a real problem, and there are serious risks in having your DNA tested.

Today’s Anchors: Barbara Fuqua and Scott Weddle.

Today’s headlines were written by Alex Davis, Wes Martin, and Jonah Chester

Better Beware was produced by Richard Fish,

Our feature was produced by Sarah Vaughn

Our engineer today is Dan Withered.

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Wes Martin.