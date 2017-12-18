Daily Local News – December 18, 2017

The Monroe County Council approved a one-percent food and beverage tax to help fund an expansion of the Bloomington Convention Center; Residents opposing a proposed waste transfer facility in Monroe County continue to press officials to oppose the project; White Buffalo Inc., a professional hunting firm, is expected to kill 100 deer in the Griffy Lake Nature Preserve this winter.

FEATURE

Adrian Matejka was named Indiana’s Poet Laureate last week. A professor of Creative Writing at Indiana University, Matejka has authored several poetry compilations. The Devil’s Garden (2003) won the New York/New England Award. Mixology (2009) was a National Poetry Series award winner. It also was a finalist for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literature. His third collection, The Big Smoke (2013) won the Ainsfield-Wolf Book Award and was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize. His most recent book, Map to the Stars, is set in Indianapolis and was published this past March.

CREDITS

