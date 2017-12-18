Home > News > Daily Local News > Daily Local News – December 18, 2017

Daily Local News – December 18, 2017

December 18, 2017 Daily Local News, News 60 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:26 — 26.9MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

The Monroe County Council approved a one-percent food and beverage tax to help fund an expansion of the Bloomington Convention Center; Residents opposing a proposed waste transfer facility in Monroe County continue to press officials to oppose the project; White Buffalo Inc., a professional hunting firm, is expected to kill 100 deer in the Griffy Lake Nature Preserve this winter.

FEATURE

Adrian Matejka was named Indiana’s Poet Laureate last week. A professor of Creative Writing at Indiana University, Matejka has authored several poetry compilations. The Devil’s Garden (2003) won the New York/New England Award. Mixology (2009) was a National Poetry Series award winner. It also was a finalist for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literature. His third collection, The Big Smoke (2013) won the Ainsfield-Wolf Book Award and was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize. His most recent book, Map to the Stars, is set in Indianapolis and was published this past March.

CREDITS

Today’s headlines were written by Wes Martin along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek. Our feature was produced by Wes Martin. Our anchors were Jonah Chester and Michael Glab. Our engineer was Wes Martin. Our executive producer is Wes Martin.

 

 

Tags

Check Also

Bring It On! – December 18th, 2017

In tonight’s episode we have two interviews.  The first interview hosts speak with Monica Clemmons and …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org