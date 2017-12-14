Daily Local News – December 14, 2017

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners have joined with the City of Bloomington in a class action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors; The City of Bloomington Utilities Department announced plans to begin selling water in bulk next year; Monroe County Treasurer Jessica McClellan has changed the county’s investment policy in order to take advantage of rising interest rates; Concerned county residents are pressuring County Commissioners to take a stand against a proposed waste transfer station.

Ross Gay is an award-winning poet, author of the bestselling, “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude.” Kacie Swierk is a multi-talented musician who has released her first album, “This Is Water,” this past summer. The two met this year in one of Ross Gay’s Creative Writing courses at Indiana University. Teacher and pupil find their respective arts have been enhanced by the meeting. Gay and Swierk join Michael Glab, on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

