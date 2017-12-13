Daily Local News – December 13, 2017

People living with HIV in South-Central Indiana now have a primary care service through IU Health Bloomington. The Indiana State Health Department recorded the first flu death in the state last week, the victim was under the age of 18. The United States Department of Agriculture is promising to ‘increase the efficiency’ of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits program.

FEATURE: The Indiana Recovery Alliance engages in harm-reduction and syringe support services throughout southern Indiana. On Monday, Monroe County Commissioners re-approved the IRA’s efforts. WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks with Indiana Recovery Alliance Founder and Director, Chris Abert, about the syringe support program on today’s Feature Report.

BETTER BEWARE: Holiday spending is up again this year, and so is Holiday scamming. Here are a half-dozen tips for making sure your gift-giving budget benefits the people you INTEND to give to.

You’ve been listening to the Daily Local News on WFHB.

Today’s headlines were written by Alex Davis and Wes Martin

Better Beware was produced by Richard Fish,

Our feature was produced by Wes Martin

Our engineer today is Dan Withered.

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Wes Martin.