Daily Local News, December 12, 2017

Indiana University graduate students occupy congressman Trey Hollingsworth’s office; Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill intervenes in a federal immigration case in Indianapolis; The Bloomington Plan Commission voices its support for a Unified Development Ordinance that would limit downtown development.

FEATURE

Perry Clear Creek Fire Department will propose a merger with the Indian Creek Fire Department before the Monroe County Commissioners on December 20. WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks with Indian Creek Township Trustee Vicky Sorenson, who is behind the proposed merger. She says while this merger would raise taxes on residents of Indian Creek, south of Bloomington, it’s necessary to maintain fire coverage as the township fire departments haven’t received funding from the county’s public safety tax.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

Julie Ramey with the City of Bloomington’s Park and Recreation Department discusses upcoming Winter events for all ages, and reminds us that Winter is a good time to stay active.

CREDITS

