Daily Local News – December 11, 2017

Democratic and Republican party chairs are gearing up for the 2018 election; Non-profit community bookstore, Boxcar Books, is closing its doors at the end of this month; The City Council took up amendments to Bloomington’s draft comprehensive planning document; The City of Bloomington and Monroe County will join a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and their affiliates; The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is highlighting its environmental stewardship steps in an effort to enhance its image; The Bloomington Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs is reaching out to local immigrant communities.

FEATURE

The City of Bloomington’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) encourages first-time home buyers to take its classes throughout the next year. HAND director Dan Neiderman tells WFHB news director Wes Martin there is a variety of grant money and other funds available to first-time home buyers in the city.

ACTIVATE!

Keith Bowbay of the Community Kitchen of Monroe County, the Shalom Community Center, the Interfaith Winter Shelter, the New Hope Family Shelter, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Monroe County.

CREDITS

