Daily Local News – August 8, 2017

A twenty-two thousand dollar donation from the Kilroy’s franchise will reportedly go towards expanding the Shalom Center’s hours to seven days a week; City of Bloomington Utilities customers can expect an over twenty percent rate increase to their water bills next month; The Monroe County Election Board is scrutinizing overtime payments to county employees who work the polls during elections

Fifteen teachers from eight counties in Southern Indiana were chosen for a two-year STEM fellowship through Regional Opportunities Initiative Incorporated. ROI’s mission is to enhance science, technology, engineering and math curriculum in area schools. As WFHB Assistant News Director Sarah Vaughan reports, the STEM initiative aims to better qualify students for jobs in Indiana’s advanced manufacturing, life sciences and defense industries.

Sarah Vaughn spoke with Grandview Elementary teacher and STEM fellow Eddie Pierce, on today’s Community Report.

