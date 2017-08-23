Home > News > Daily Local News > Daily Local News – August 23, 2017

Daily Local News – August 23, 2017

August 23, 2017 Daily Local News, News 17 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 26:09 — 23.9MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Excise police arrested or ticketed over 100 people in Bloomington last weekend. The Monroe County Community School Board continues to take heat over deficiencies in its bus service during the first days of the 2017-2018 school year. During a public comment period, many community members took issue with the way DeMuth and the school board have handled the situation.

FEATURE
Christie Gillespie is taking the reins of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. Gillespie came into WFHB’s studios yesterday and spoke with News Director Wes Martin about their work in Indiana, and in Bloomington.

BETTER BEWARE
40,000 students just hit town, and there are LOTS of scams and swindles that target them this time of year. Here’s some of the most common ripoffs to watch out for.

Today’s Anchors: Scott Weddle and Barbara Fuqua
Today’s headlines were written by Alex Davis, along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, in partnership with Community Access Television services.
Better Beware was produced by Richard Fish.
Our feature was produced by Wes Martin.
Our engineer today is Dan Withered.
Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.
Executive Producer is Wes Martin.

Tags

Check Also

New Indiana-Kentucky Planned Parenthood CEO

Christie Gillespie is taking the reins of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. Gillespie came …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org