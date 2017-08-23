Daily Local News – August 23, 2017

Excise police arrested or ticketed over 100 people in Bloomington last weekend. The Monroe County Community School Board continues to take heat over deficiencies in its bus service during the first days of the 2017-2018 school year. During a public comment period, many community members took issue with the way DeMuth and the school board have handled the situation.

Christie Gillespie is taking the reins of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. Gillespie came into WFHB’s studios yesterday and spoke with News Director Wes Martin about their work in Indiana, and in Bloomington.

40,000 students just hit town, and there are LOTS of scams and swindles that target them this time of year. Here’s some of the most common ripoffs to watch out for.

