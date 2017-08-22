Daily Local News – August 22, 2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 24:46 — 22.7MB)
Jim Sims was elected to the Bloomington City Council last night by the Monroe County Democratic Caucus; Yesterday, the Bedford and Lawrence County Times-Mail ran an editorial piece submitted to them by Indiana Attorney General, Curtis Hill; The wreckage of the USS Indianapolis, a World War 2 heavy cruiser that fought in the Pacific, was discovered this weekend on the floor of the Philippine Sea.
FEATURE
Last night, President Trump called for the nation to funnel more troops and more money into Afghanistan. In his address, the president called for the outright defeat of ISIS and Al Qaeda, while making brief references to the Taliban.
Author Doug Wissing has spent many months embedded with US Army units venturing out into outlying Afghanistan regions where he learned who the enemy—and who our friends — are.
EVERYDAY PEOPLE
WFHB’s weekly community resources segment
CREDITS
Anchors: Don Geyra and Sarah Vaughn
Today’s headlines were written by Wes Martin
Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.
Our feature was produced by Michael Glabb
Everyday People is produced by Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet
Our engineer today is Megan Wade
Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.
Executive Producer is Wes Martin.