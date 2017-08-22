Daily Local News – August 22, 2017

Jim Sims was elected to the Bloomington City Council last night by the Monroe County Democratic Caucus; Yesterday, the Bedford and Lawrence County Times-Mail ran an editorial piece submitted to them by Indiana Attorney General, Curtis Hill; The wreckage of the USS Indianapolis, a World War 2 heavy cruiser that fought in the Pacific, was discovered this weekend on the floor of the Philippine Sea.

FEATURE

Last night, President Trump called for the nation to funnel more troops and more money into Afghanistan. In his address, the president called for the outright defeat of ISIS and Al Qaeda, while making brief references to the Taliban.

Author Doug Wissing has spent many months embedded with US Army units venturing out into outlying Afghanistan regions where he learned who the enemy—and who our friends — are.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

WFHB’s weekly community resources segment

CREDITS

