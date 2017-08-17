Daily Local News – August 17, 2017

Monroe County Commissioners make good on their commitment to help fund weekend operations at Shalom Community Center; An invasive freshwater fish is threatening Midwestern waterways, including those in Bloomington; State health officials are urging Indiana residents to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites amid an increase in West Nile virus cases across the state.

FEATURE

A study by an IU researcher conducted earlier this year is drawing parallels between the minimum wage and child neglect cases. WFHB Correspondent Cole Stinson brings us that report on today’s Community Report.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition looks back at Bloomington residents’ had to say about the ‘red-line in the sand’ President Obama drew in regards to Syria, and asks them to question whether or not a similar line should be drawn with regards to North Korea..

CREDITS

Anchors: Ron Bronson and Carolyn VandeWiele

Today’s headlines were written by Alex Davis and Wes Martin.

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Michael Glab

Voices in the Street was produced by Barbara von Przewoski

Our engineer today is Chris Martin

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Wes Martin