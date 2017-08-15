Daily Local News – August 15, 2017

A week after Donald Trump was elected president of United States, George Nathaniel Stang sprayed the walls of Saint David’s Episcopal Church in Brown County with a swastika, anti-gay epithets, and “Heil Trump.”; The Monroe County Public Safety Tax Committee will fund six more dispatches for the county’s Central Emergency Dispatch; The Emerald Ash Borer has been wreaking havoc on Indiana Ash trees since 2004.

FEATURE

The Indiana Department of Transportation has finalized its takeover of the Interstate 69 section five corridor from Bloomington to Martinsville.

WFHB News Director Wes Martin spoke with INDOT spokesman Scott Manning and Indiana Finance Authorityspokeswoman Stephanie McFarland about the state’s arrangements.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

WFHB’s weekly community resources segment

CREDITS

Anchors: Don Geyra and Sarah Vaughn

Today’s headlines were written by Arjun Balasundaram and Cole Stinson

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Wes Martin

Everyday People is produced by Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet

Our engineer today is Megan Wade

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Wes Martin.