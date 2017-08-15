Daily Local News – August 15, 2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:14 — 26.8MB)
A week after Donald Trump was elected president of United States, George Nathaniel Stang sprayed the walls of Saint David’s Episcopal Church in Brown County with a swastika, anti-gay epithets, and “Heil Trump.”; The Monroe County Public Safety Tax Committee will fund six more dispatches for the county’s Central Emergency Dispatch; The Emerald Ash Borer has been wreaking havoc on Indiana Ash trees since 2004.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has finalized its takeover of the Interstate 69 section five corridor from Bloomington to Martinsville.
WFHB News Director Wes Martin spoke with INDOT spokesman Scott Manning and Indiana Finance Authorityspokeswoman Stephanie McFarland about the state’s arrangements.
