Daily Local News – August 14, 2017

Some 500 people gathered at the Monroe County Courthouse yesterday to show support for the victims of the terrorist attack in Charlottesville; Indiana State Police arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants yesterday after a car chase on SR 46; Smithville Fiber initiates a $500,000 fiber internet installation project for Ellettsville; A Jeffersonville program aimed at teaching participants how to dispose of needles and administer Narcan has been extended for another year.

More than two dozen community members met last week to help the Indiana Recovery Alliance build Naloxone kits. Sarah Vaughan speaks with participants and officials at the event.

