Daily Local News – April 27, 2017

Hoosiers are coming together this Saturday to participate in a march for jobs, climate justice and clean energy; A task force assembled by Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton is recommending more police officers patrol the downtown area; U.S. Senators Joe Donnelly and Todd Young met this week with officers and leadership from law enforcement agencies across Central Indiana to discuss a bill they recently introduced to Congress; A team of women volunteers at Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County are beginning a 16-day effort called “Women Build in Bloomington.”; Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill this week that prevents money in education savings plans from being counted as an asset when applying for certain need-based public assistance programs and scholarships; Board members at the Monroe County Community School Corporation heard this week about a pilot band program being developed for the 2017-2018 school year; Members of the Bloomington Board of Parks Commissioners voiced their support this week for a memorial planned along the B-line Trail.

FEATURE

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard has been helping feed hungry people in Bloomington for nearly two decades. One in five people in Monroe County is food insecure, meaning they may not know where their next meal is coming from. Stephanie Solomon is the director of outreach and education for the food pantry. She helps clients learn to make nutritious, inexpensive meals and to grow community gardens, all in an effort keep everyone in the county well fed. Stephanie joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents whether employers should ask job applicants about their criminal histories.

