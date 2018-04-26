Daily Local News – April 26, 2018

The Indiana Department of Child Services has gone several million dollars over budget for this fiscal year. The Special Session of the legislature will convene on May 14th. Administrators at the City of Bloomington are hoping to fund a long list of unmet needs with money left over from Fiscal Year 2017. Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton is endorsing the group Concerned Scientists at IU. Tomorrow is Arbor Day, and the city of Bloomington is planting trees at public parks around the city.

FEATURE: Monroe and Brown county have some of the best air quality in the state, according to the American Lung Association. A study out from the American Lung Association looks at Ozone and particulate matter across Indiana. That study found that the air Monroe and Brown counties is healthier than the rest of the state. WFHB correspondent Chuhan Tchia brings us that report.

VOICES IN THE STREET: Primary elections are just around the corner, on May 8th. In today’s Voices in the Street, we ask Bloomington residents if they’ve voted, whom they’re voting for and why.

Today’s Anchors: Ron Bronson and Carolyn VandeWiele.

Today’s headlines were written by Andrew McKearin, Chuhan Jie, and Wes Martin

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services. Our feature was produced by Chuhan Jie. Voices in the Street was produced by Jenna Jankowski.

Our engineer today is Dan Withered.

Our theme music is provided by Ben Lumsdaine, Scott Schmadeke, and Dani Graf.

Executive Producer is Wes Martin.