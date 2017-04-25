Daily Local News – April 25, 2017

A group of public education advocates filed a lawsuit in federal court today seeking to revoke the charter of Seven Oaks Classical School in Ellettsville; The filing of the Seven Oaks lawsuit comes just more than a week after it came to light that Richland Bean Blossom Community School Corporation is taking a financial hit because it is losing students to Seven Oaks; The Monroe County Community School Board is scheduled to discuss a possible increase in meal prices at a meeting tonight; A bill currently on the governor’s desk would require high schools to offer at least one semester-long ethnic and racial group course each academic year.

FEATURE

The Canadian company, Axia, has called off its plans to help build a high-speed broadband network throughout the city of Bloomington. To find out what that might mean for the city’s long-term plans, WFHB News Director Joe Crawford spoke this morning with Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton. We bring you their conversation now for today’s WFHB community report.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

WFHB’s weekly community resources segment.

CREDITS

Anchors: Joe Crawford and Don Geyra

You’ve been listening to the Daily Local News on WFHB,

Today’s headlines were written by Joe Crawford, Taylor Greene and Jessica De La Cruz, along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Joe Crawford.

Board Engineer: Matt Griffin

Theme music provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford