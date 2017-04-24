Daily Local News – April 24, 2017

The Bloomington Peace Action Coalition is organizing a rally this Wednesday to oppose actions by President Trump; A last-minute effort to kill the controversial Bloomington annexation succeeded on Friday night; The Bloomington Plan Commission put plans for an upscale mixed use development on hold last week.

FEATURE

Scientists and Science supporters raise their voices across the globe on Saturday, which was also Earth Day. Correspondent Sarah Vaughan reports on the Indianapolis March for Science in today’s Community Report.

ACTIVATE

Barbara Salisbury is passionate about her advocacy for people with disabilities and for independence through transportation and accessibility. As an active member of the both the Heartland Association of the American Council of the Blind and the Monroe County Coalition for Access and Mobility, Barbara has translated her personal experiences as a blind person into being a champion for all people to live in a community that prioritizes accessibility.

CREDITS

Anchors: Joe Crawford and Doug Storm

Today’s headlines were written by Joe Crawford and Tara Fahimi; along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Activate! is produced by Jennifer Brooks; along with the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network

Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick

DLN theme provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford