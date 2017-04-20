Daily Local News – April 20, 2017

A group at Indiana University spoke out against the university’s handling of a recent white nationalist speaking event, and demanded IU take measures to increase diversity on campus; Smokers of electronic cigarettes now risk receiving a one-hundred-dollar fine if they smoke in public; Personal or sensitive information is at risk as work from home scams appear to be increasing in Indiana.

FEATURE

Researchers at Indiana University’s Loo Lab for the study of neural networks have discovered that caffeine, among two dozen other common compounds, can strengthen brain cells and help ward off Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other degenerative brain diseases. Before you decide to drink a pot or two of coffee every morning in hopes of avoiding these maladies, one of the lab’s key scientists, Yossuf Ali, cautions that the findings are just a step toward developing effective drugs that can prevent the onset of dementia. Ali joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk to discuss these exciting new findings.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents about free speech.

CREDITS

Anchors: Ron Bronson and Carolyn VandeWiele

Today’s headlines were written by Joe Crawford

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Michael Glab

Voices in the Street was produced by Joe Crawford and Christopher Boyll

Our engineer today is Chris Martin

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Joe Crawford.