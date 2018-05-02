Daily Local News – April 2, 2018

The Indiana Department of Transportation is warning Bloomington residents about increased traffic this week on Interstate 69, they say that’s due to Indiana University’s commencement ceremonies and end of semester student travel; Hoosier National Forest Supervisor Mike Chaveas says funding for fighting wildfires is getting a boost; In their April 25 meeting, Monroe County Commissioners approved a $102,000 contract for body cameras worn by sheriff deputies and detectives; The Bloomington Utilities Service Board authorized a $70,000 incentive contract with CLR Construction last night; The Monroe County Convention Center Advisory Commission recommends splitting the convention center expansion into two separate projects.

FEATURE: Last Fall, IU President Michael McRobbie announced the university will allocate $50 million into researching Indiana’s opioid epidemic.

The Grand Challenges initiative launched sixteen projects to study and analyze opioid addiction across the state. On Thursday, IU released some preliminary recommendations based on the law and public policy approach to tackling the state’s opioid epidemic.

