Daily Local News – April 19, 2017

A Bloomington-based biotech company, AB Biotechnologies, took another step toward expanding its business last nigh; Many Indiana University employees will be losing out on overtime eligibility that they had received last year as a result of a measure put into place by former president Barack Obama; Indiana employers are in need of middle-skill workers, according to a report from the National Skills Coalition; A part of Greene County is in an emergency situation related to a natural gas well; A new survey finds that two-thirds of U.S. seniors have been victims or targets of online scams or hacks;

FEATURE

Norm Holy speaks with Tomi and James Allison, of the local chapter of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, who are working to organize an Earth Day Demonstration on April 22 at noon on Bloomington’s Courthouse Square to rally support for environmental protections.

BETTER BEWARE

Brain-hacking software is hijacking your attention and getting you addicted to your phone and your computer.

