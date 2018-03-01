Home > News > Big Talk > Criminal Defense Attorney Amelia Lahn

Criminal Defense Attorney Amelia Lahn

March 1, 2018

Campus sexual assault and rape have been in the news the past few years. Colleges and universities have taken steps to address the problem. Some say those steps have trampled the due process rights of the accused. Amelia Lahn is a local attorney who practices criminal defense and family law. Much of her business comes from people accused of sexual misconduct. She represents students and faculty before university conduct boards and the criminal courts.

