Crane Ammunition Facility Not Affected by Federal Hiring Freeze

Employees at the Crane Army Ammunition Activity will be spared from the effects of President Trump’s federal hiring freeze. That’s according to announcement a half hour ago by Senator Joe Donnelly. The senator’s office says Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, was able to wave the hiring freeze as it would have applied to Crane. The ammunition facility has as many 130 employees whose terms are expected to expire during the 90-day hiring freeze that Trump instituted by executive order.

Donnelly says at least 90 employees won’t be affected by the freeze. His statement did not address the other employees. The facility stores, produces and demilitarizes ammunition for the Army.