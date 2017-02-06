Home > News > Headlines > Crane Ammunition Facility Not Affected by Federal Hiring Freeze

Crane Ammunition Facility Not Affected by Federal Hiring Freeze

February 6, 2017 Headlines, News 15 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 0:42 — 657.1KB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Employees at the Crane Army Ammunition Activity will be spared from the effects of President Trump’s federal hiring freeze. That’s according to announcement a half hour ago by Senator Joe Donnelly. The senator’s office says Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, was able to wave the hiring freeze as it would have applied to Crane. The ammunition facility has as many 130 employees whose terms are expected to expire during the 90-day hiring freeze that Trump instituted by executive order.

Donnelly says at least 90 employees won’t be affected by the freeze. His statement did not address the other employees. The facility stores, produces and demilitarizes ammunition for the Army.

Tags

Check Also

Local Legislators Discuss Renewable Energy Bills

About 75 area residents turned up Saturday morning for the League of Women Voters’ annual …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org