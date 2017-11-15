Home > News > DLN Features > Congressional Hopefuls Conduct Candidate Forum

Congressional Hopefuls Conduct Candidate Forum

November 15, 2017 DLN Features, News 52 Views

Tonight, for the first time, the four Democratic candidates for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District will meet publicly, in a forum held by the non-profit political group Hoosier Action.  Democratic hopefuls Dan Canon, Liz Watson, Brandon Hood, and Rob Chatlos will debate public concerns raised by members of the non-profit political group, Hoosier Action tonight.  The Democratic candidates are vying to oust Republican incumbent Trey Hollingsworth in next year’s 9th congressional district elections.  WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks with Hoosier Action Outreach Director Jesse Myerson in a preview of tonight’s debate at Ivy Tech’s Lamkin Hall.

