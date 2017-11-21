Community Concern Over Proposed Waste Transfer Facility

The proposed plan to develop a waste transfer station on Bloomington’s Northwest side is stirring up controversy.

County Councilmember Shelli Yoder originally sponsored the proposed transfer station’s Department of Environmental Management permit. Yoder has since stepped down from that role, and is succeeded by Bloomington engineer and architect Jeff Fanyo.

The proposed Solid Waste Transfer station—which would accept garbage from the county and sort it— is a project of Indiana Green Transfer and Recycling. The project drew scrutiny towards Yoder’s position in Indiana Green Transfer and Recycling, and is facing opposition from area residents.

At the County Council’s meeting on Wednesday, former IU Kelley School of Business professor and Angelina Road resident, Dwight Worker, says nearby businesses on the sight were blindsided by the proposal.

After his time at the Monroe County Council’s time was up, Worker threatened to block the entrance of any waste facility on Angelina Road, near Vernal Pike, with his and area farmers’ tractors.

The proposed waste transfer station also raised concern among Ellettsville residents during their town council meeting on November 13th.

Valerie DeWar was among a group of concerned Ellettsville residents who brought their concerns to the town council meeting. DeWar is concerned about what she termed ‘undetermined elements’ in the runoff from the transfer site. Council members Bryce Teeter, Scott Oldham and Scott Thomas did not comment on the proposed transfer station or Dewar’s concerns. Council members Kevin Farris and Scott Mobley were absent.